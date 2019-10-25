NSL: City Stars out to keep unbeaten run

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Nairobi City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic hopes his charges keep the impressive season start to the National Super League season when they face Mount Kenya United at Camp Toyoyo from 2pm on Sunday.

The NSL enters its round 11 with 10 matches lined-up this weekend.

City Stars, unbeaten after 10 rounds, are enjoying arguably their best-ever promotion race since they were relegated in 2016 and will be out to make another statement of intent with a win against the Mt Kenya.

“So far we are within our target but we must maintain our focus in the other remaining matches,” said the Uefa Pro License holder.

The Kawangware-based side have opened a six-point gap on second placed Bidco United who will be away in Kakamega on Sunday to face Vihiga Bullets at Bukhungu Stadium from 3pm.

SHABANA AT HOME

Mid-table Shabana, under new coach Andrew Kanuli, will be at home to square it out with Coast Stima at Gusii Stadium.

Kanuli made a return to the club earlier this week barely two months after decamping to Nzoia Sugar where he served as an assistant coach, and will replace Gilbert Selebwa who parted ways with the club over non-payment of his salary.

Vihiga United, hoping for an immediate return to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) next season, will be in Nairobi on Sunday to face Ushuru at Ruaraka Grounds, while Juma Abdallah’s FC Talanta tackle high-rising Migori Youth at Awendo Green Stadium on Sunday.

It remains to be known whether Northern Wanderers, the club that is rumoured to have been disbanded after shipping in a whopping 35 goals in their opening eight matches, will honour their match against fellow strugglers Kibera Black Stars at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

Modern Coast Rangers, who early this week slumped to a shock 2-1 to lowly APS Bomet, have a tricky assignment away when they face Nairobi Stima in Naivasha on Saturday.

FIXTURES

Saturday: Shabana v Coast Stima (Gusii Stadium, 3pm), Fortune Sacco v Murang’a Seal (Kianyaga Stadium, 3pm), Kibera Black Stars v Northern Wanderers (Camp Toyoyo, 3pm), Nairobi Stima v Modern Coast Rangers (Karuturi Sports Ground, 3pm), Adminstration Police v Kenya Police (Camp Toyoyo).