NSL: Nairobi Stima remain perfect, Migori claim maiden win

Nairobi Stima maintained their perfect start to the National Super League season with a hard-fought 3-2 win over APS Bomet at the Green Stadium in Kericho on Saturday.

Adam Said opened the scoring in the 42nd minute for Stima before Douglas Makaya doubled the lead in the 55th minute. Sasai Philip pulled one back for the hosts in the 77th minute and Ochan Victor made it 3-1 in favour of Stima after 10 minutes. Chris Wilunda scored in stoppage time but Stima held on to pick the maximum points.

Stima beat Northern Wanderers 8-0 in their opening match of the season and Kenya Police 2-1 at Naivasha in their second outing. The win over APS Bomet ensures Stima remain at the top with nine points from three matches. Bidco United also joined Stima atop the standings after a 1-0 win over Talanta in Thika.

Migori Youth finally registered their first win of the season as they edged Coast Stima 2-1 at the Mbaraki Sports Club. Michael Bosco opened the scoring in the 41st minute and Antonio Abwao doubled the lead soon after the restart. Boniface Akenga reduced the deficit for the home side in the 70th minute.

“We have been working very hard in training especially in defence. We conceded cheap goals in the first two matches and I am happy we were a bit solid in that department against Coast Stima. I saw some considerable improvement in the whole team and I am hoping we can carry on with the momentum when we host Northern Wanderers at Awendo on Wednesday,” Migori Youth coach Robert Ojienda told Nation Sport.

Northern Wanderers will have to wait longer for their first win of the season after falling 2-1 to Mount Kenya United. Wanderers are yet to pick a point in the league this term, after their 8-0 loss to Nairobi Stima and 2-1 defeat to Muranga SEAL in their opening two matches.

Kenya Police 0-1 Fortune Sacco

Kenya Police’s poor start to the season persisted as they lost by a solitary goal to Fortune Sacco at the Karuturi Stadium in Naivasha with Babu Kilinda scoring the all-important goal on 50 minutes.

ROUND 3 RESULTS

APS Bomet 2-3 Nairobi Stima

Kenya Police 0-1 Fortune Sacco

Coast Stima 1-2 Migori Youth

St Joseph Youth 0-2 Kibera BlackStars

Ushuru 1-1 Administration Police

Modern Coast Stima 2-3 Shabana

Nairobi City Stars 0-0 Vihiga United

Northern Wanderers 1-2 Mt Kenya United

Muranga SEAL 0-0 Vihiga Bullets