Rangers hit Eldoret Youth, Costa Stima fall to Bidco

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

More by this Author

Modern Coast Rangers FC utilised their home ground advantage to register a fine 3-1 victory over the visiting Eldoret Youth during a National Super League (NSL) match at Serani Sports in Mombasa on Saturday.

The home team got their three goals in a 10-minute spell in the last 45 minutes through Rashid Benjamin, Dominic Waithaka and Stephen Jefa with Eldoret securing their consolation also in the second half via Emmanuel Ezokom.

Rangers missed two golden scoring opportunities early on when Juma Bakari missed the target in the fourth minute with Eldoret goalkeeper Brian Kibet well beaten as Samuel Karori shot wide after 10 minutes.

Hosea Koech was then put through by Reuben Wanyonyi but shot wide at the half hour mark.

It was in the second half that the hosts, cheered wildly by their supporters, came back strongly and it was no surprise when they snatched the lead in the 61st minute through Benjamin's stunning effort.

Eight minutes later, Rangers were 2-0 up with a brilliant goal netted by Waithaka from Mark Khadohi's pass. Rangers’ hard-working substitute Jefa was on the mark on 61 minutes to put the score beyond doubt.

Ezokom scored the only goal for Eldoret after a fine solo move. His grass-cutter gave Rangers goalkeeper Amara Silas no chance.

Rangers head coach Mohamed “Mohaa” Mchula said he was impressed with the way his players approached the match.

“My players failed to utilise four golden chances in the first half otherwise we would have won this match convincingly,” he said.

His Eldoret Youth counterpart Peter Kihamba said: “My players failed to play well due to the slippery playing ground.”