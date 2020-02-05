NSL clubs elect elect new officials

By JEFF KINYANJUI

National Super League (NSL) clubs held their first Governing Council meeting on Wednesday at the Goal Project and elected new officials.

Nairobi Stima chairman Johnstone Sakwa was elected as the league's new chairman, replacing Victor Onyango, who has been serving on an interim basis. Nairobi City Stars boss Patrick Korir will serve as the vice-chairman, while Bidco's Geoffrey Misango retains his position as the council's secretary and will be assisted by Kibera Black Stars' Daniel Magara.

“We had a fruitful consultative meeting for NSL clubs, the main agenda being elections for the new office-bearers. We have also had discussions on how to improve our league, and make it better to attract even more partnerships,” Korir said

The members also put in place a Marketing Committee, to be chaired by Ushuru CEO Stephen Mathenge, and whose mandate shall be to source for funding for the league.

Meanwhile, nine matches will be played over the weekend as the league enters round 24.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kibera Black Stars v Ushuru – Camp Toyoyo – 3pm

Fortune Sacco v Nairobi Stima – Kianyaga Stadium – 3pm

Shabana v Administration Police – Gusii Stadium – 3pm

Mt Kenya United v APS Bomet – Camp Toyoyo – 1pm

Vihiga Bullets v St Joseph’s Youth – Kakamega – 3pm

Sunday

Vihiga United v Modern Coast Rangers – Kakamega – 3pm

Migori Youth v Kenya Police – Awendo – 3pm

Bidco United v Muranga Seal – Thika – 3pm