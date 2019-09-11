NSL side appoints new coach

By JEFF KINYANJUI

National Super League (NSL) side Migori Youth have appointed former Sony Sugar player Robert Ojienda following a poor start to the season. The team lost its opening two fixtures – a 3-1 loss to Vihiga United in their first match and a shock 2-0 defeat by Bidco United at home last weekend.

Ojienda replaces Wilson Aol and will be deputised by former Sony Sugar and Gor Mahia defender Kevin Oluoch who has also been appointed as the first assistant coach while Sammy Oremo will be the second assistant. Shem Wema will be the Team Manager.

“We are optimistic that they will help the club achieve its objectives of building young players and help expose their talents in the National Super League,” an official statement from the club said.

Migori Youth are second from the bottom in the log and will take on Coast Stima at the Mbaraki Sports Club Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, ten matches have been scheduled as the second tier enters Round 3 on Friday. The Thika Sub County Stadium will host a double-header that will be live on TV.

FIXTURES

Ushuru v Administration Police (Ruaraka Stadium -3pm)

APS Bomet v Nairobi Stima (Green Stadium Kericho - 3pm)

St Joseph’s Youth v Kibera Black Stars (Afraha Stadium - 3pm)

Kenya Police v Fortune Sacco (Karuturi Sports Ground – 3pm)

Modern Coast Rangers v Shabana (Serani Sports Club – 3pm)

Northern Wanderers v Mt. Kenya United (Camp Toyoyo – 3pm)

Bidco United v Talanta (Thika Stadium – 1pm) Live on Bamba Sports

Muranga seal v Vihiga Bullets (Thika Stadium – 3pm) Live on Bamba Sports

Coast Stima v Migori Youth (Mbaraki Sports Club – 3pm)