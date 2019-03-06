NSL side punished for fielding suspended player

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Wednesday took action against Green Commandoes for fielding a suspended player during their National Super League (NSL) clash against Kisumu All Stars at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

Green Commandoes won the match 2-1 but a dissatisfied All Stars logged a complaint with FKF, to protest the fielding of one Yusuf Mita by their opponents.

Coach Francis Oduor's side argued that the player was not supposed to feature in the match having received five yellow cards in a row, which according to the rules means he should have missed this match.

Mita was booked during his side's clash against Modern Coast Rangers, Kenya Police, Shabana, Eldoret Youth and Bidco United.

The local football governing body found Green Commandoes culpable of the offence and deducted them three points, which were dully awarded to All Stars.

The Kisumu County-based team was also awarded two goals as stipulated by rule 7.5(b) of Kenyan Football.

"Having received a yellow card in your matches against Modern Coast Rangers, Kenya Police, Shabana, Eldoret Youth and Bidco United, your player Yusuf Mita of License number FKF000467 was suspended and the same was communicated to your club by the FKF secretariat," read part of the letter addressed to Green Commandoes Chairman by FKF.

"......,,,,guided by FKF rules and regulations, we wish to inform you that your club has forfeited the match and the same has been awarded to Kisumu All Stars FC on a 2-0, 3 points basis. Any yellow card or red card awarded during the match will be counted," it added.