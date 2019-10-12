Nairobi City Stars cushion NSL lead

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Unbeaten Nairobi City Stars opened a five-point gap at the top of National Super League following their narrow 1-0 win over APS Bomet, at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Friday.

After playing eight games, the Kawangware-based side have amassed 22 points, five ahead of second-placed Nairobi Stima who edged FC Talanta 1-0 in an earlier encounter at the same venue.

Stima have 17 points while Bidco United dropped to third after drawing 0-0 with Administration Police.

Elsewhere, Vihiga United, fighting for an immediate return to Kenyan Premier League, beat visiting Kibera Black Stars 2-0 at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega.

Coached by Sammy Okoth working alongside Nick Yakhama, the Vihiga County Government-sponsored side are fourth followed by Migori Youth in the top five, with both sides level on 16 points.

Former heavyweights Shabana, who are ninth with 13 points, drew 0-0 with Vihiga Bullets in a crowd-puller at Kakamega’s Bukhungu Stadium, as Mount Kenya United edged Ushuru 2-1.

Advertisement

Speaking after the match at Camp Toyoyo, City Stars assistant coach, John Amboko said their aim is to qualify for next season’s KPL.

“The boys have vowed to continue working hard and win matches,” said Amboko after leading the Jonathan Jackson Foundation-sponsored outfit to victory. Amboko was on the touchline in the absence of head coach Sanjin Alagic who was away in his homeland, Bosnia Herzegovina.

“We have started preparing for our next fixture against Nairobi Stima on Wednesday. We expect the encounter to be explosive,” said the former AFC Leopards defender.

RESULTS

Mount Kenya United 2-1 Ushuru

Vihiga United 2-0 Kibera Black Stars

FC Talanta 0-1 Nairobi Stima

Bidco United 0-0 Administration Police

Nothern Wanderers 0-2 Modern Coast Rangers

Nairobi City Stars 1-0 APS Bomet

Coast Stima 3-2 St Joseph

Murang’a Seal 2-2 Kenya Police

Migori Youth 2-0 Fortune Sacco