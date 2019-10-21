By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Noah Abich's last minute penalty is all Nairobi City Stars needed to beat Fortune Sacco and maintain their unbeaten record in the National Super League (NSL) on Monday.

The former Kenyan international defender expertly converted at the death to secure the 2-1 win at Hope Centre in Nairobi.

David Gateri had opened the scoring for the hosts in 55th minute before Fortune levelled in the 76th minute.

The win saw the Kawangware-based side move six points clear of second-placed Bidco United, who edged Shabana 2-1 at Thika Sub-county Stadium thanks to goals from Nelson Chieta and Henry Omollo.

“We played well against a side who also played well, but we still have to prepare well for the remaining matches,” said Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia.

Coast Stima were held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Kibera Black Stars at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Kassim Mohamed and Lucky Kaingu scored for the powermen while Peter Onduso and Hillary Okoth responded for Black Stars.