City Stars out to strike Fortune

Nairobi City Stars host Fortune Sacco at Hope Centre on Monday looking to maintain their unbeaten run as the National Super League (NSL) enters Round 10.

Assistant coach John Amboko has urged fans to rally behind the team as they target 28 points.

“Home advantage is vital for any team’s performance,” said Amboko who is holding brief for Sarajevo-born head coach Sanjn Alagic.

The Kawangware-based side, who are sponsored by Jonathan Jackson Foundation, will be banking on players who have Kenyan Premier League experience like Eric "Cantona" Ochieng' who helped Wazito gain promotion last season.

Others are former AFC Leopards defender Salim Abdallah, Wesley Onguso formerly with Gor Mahia and Sofapaka as well as former Mathare United goalkeeper Levis Opiyo.

Despite losing their unbeaten record to Shabana in their midweek tie, fifth-placed Vihiga United hope to bounce back against rivals Vihiga Bullets at Mumias Complex.

“We have rectified our mistakes after going down to Shabana at Gusii Stadium and we hope to improve going forward,” said Vihiga United coach Sammy Okoth.

Meanwhile, Thika Sub-County Stadium will host two other matches where newcomers Murang’a Seal will square it out with visiting Nairobi Stima from 1pm, before Bidco United take on cash-strapped Shabana.

FIXTURES

Murang’a Seal v Nairobi Stima - Thika Sub-County Stadium, 1pm

Northern Wanderers v Administration Police - Camp Toyoyo, 1pm

Nairobi City Stars v Fortune Sacco - Hope Centre, 3pm

Bidco United va Shabana FC - Thika Sub-County Stadium, 3pm

Vihiga United v Vihiga Bullets - Mumias Complex, 3pm

Coast Stima v Kibera Black Stars - Mbaraki Sports Grounds, 3pm

FC talanta v Nakumatt - Camp Toyoyo, 3pm

Kenya Police v St Joseph’s Youth - Karuturi Grounds, 3pm