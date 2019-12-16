By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Nairobi City Stars' 17-match unbeaten run in the Betika Super League (BSL) ended at the weekend when they lost 1-0 to Kibera Black Stars at Camp Toyoyo grounds marking the end of first leg.

The Kawangware-based side has amassed 43 points from 18 matches to remain top of the league where they enjoy a seven-point lead ahead of second-placed Bidco United.

It was Kibera Black Stars' second consecutive win at the same venue after registering a 3-0 over FC Talanta a fortnight ago. The win lifts the Kibera-based side to 15th place with 16 points, three above the relegation zone.

City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic said despite the defeat, their hopes of finishing in the top two automatic promotion slots are still alive.

City Stars are enjoying arguably their best ever run in the second tier since they were relegated from the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) in 2016.

“We created many chances but we were not sharp enough to score. Our opponents read our approach well and made sure they did not open the game,” said Alagic who vowed to bounce back when the league resumes with a tie against Shabana on January 11.

“Beating the team that is top of the table away motivates us greatly,” said Emilien Deschaume a member of Kibera Black Stars technical bench.

Visiting Shabana had a tricky fixtures away at Camp Toyoyo where they were beaten 3-2 by lowly ranked Talanta.

Third-placed Vihiga United, who are gunning for an immediate return to KPL, were awarded a walkover after Mount Kenya United failed to travel to Mumias Complex on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Modern Coast Rangers thrashed St Joseph Youth 5-0 in a match played at Mbaraki Sports Ground.

Francis Ocholla scored a hat-trick in 18th, 20th and 65 minutes respectively while Juma Bakari and Innocent Kiprotich added the extras.

RESULTS

Coast Stima 3-0 Nairobi Stima

Ushuru 4-1 Kenya Police

Migori Youth 3-0 Vihiga Bullets

Murang’a SEAL 4-1 Administration Police

Modern Coast Rangers 5-0 St Joseph Youth

Nairobi City Stars 0-1 Kibera Black Stars

Bidco United 3-0 Fortune Sacco

FC Talanta 3-2 Shabana