City Stars top Nairobi Stima in ill-tempered NSL clash

Nairobi City Stars moved 10 points at the top of the National Super League with a hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Nairobi Stima at Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi on Saturday.

Gambian striker Ebrima Sanneh struck the winner at the death in the ill-tempered match played behind closed doors due to the fears of he spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first case of the virus was reported in the country on Friday, prompting Football Kenya Federation to bar fans from attending matches that were allowed to go on this weekend.

Stima's defender Joseph Shikokoti was sent-off in the in the 83rd minute after receiving a second booking.

City Stars now top the standings on 64 points, 10 ahead of second-placed Bidco United who were not in action in the league this weekend as they have a Betway Cup round of 16 match against Fortune Sacco. The loss left Nairobi Stima fourth on 48 points.

City Stars head coach Sanjin Alagic admitted the match was tough and that the red card helped them snatch the win.

"We gave them (Stima) trouble with our speed but it was not enough and when Shikokoti went out, it helped us," said Alagic.

His opposite number Leonard Odipo bemoaned poor officiating, but insisted they are still in the race for promotion.

"I feel robbed. We have not lost fairly and this is not the first case. We have logged complaints before and it is now upon the relevant authorities to act," said a disappointed Odipo.

After a slow start, Stima threatened first on 12 minutes through Levian Ochieng' who saw his powerful shot saved by Nairobi City Stars goalkeeper Levis Opiyo.

While Stima, who were looking avenge their 2-1 loss in the first leg, were the better side in the first-half, they struggled to penetrate the league leaders' defence.

City Stars improved in the second-half and they almost took the lead in the 56th minute, when Davis Amuyunzi's overhead kick from inside the box missing the target narrowly.

Stima had a chance moments later but Ibrahim Ahmed fired wide after dribbling beautifully inside the box.

But just when Stima's defence thought they had done well in dealing with City Stars attacks, Ebrima connected to Antony Kimani's corner-kick delivery at death to beat goalkeeper Omwabani with a header.