By VICTOR OTIENO

Nairobi Stima Saturday beat Ushuru 2-0 to keep their hopes for promotion to Kenyan Premier League (KPL) alive.

Douglas Mokaya and Ronald Reagan scored for Stima in the first half of the National Super League match played at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi.

The win takes Stima's tally to 42 points, three behind second-placed Bidco who face leaders Nairobi City Stars on Sunday at the same venue.

"Our ambition is to qualify for KPL despite our current position. The boys played well and we hope to maintain our good run," said Nairobi Stima coach Leonard Odipo.

Mokaya fired Stima ahead in the fifth minute after collecting a short pass inside the box and sent a curling shot into the top left corner.

Dennis Oalo, who returned to Stima from Gor Mahia in the just ended January transfer window, came close to stretching the visitors' lead six minutes later, but goalkeeper Charles Okeyo made a save.

Ushuru then looked to respond as they kept the powermen's defence led by captain Joseph Shikokoti busy.

Evans Maliachi missed a glorious chance to level in the 16th minute after the hosts were awarded a freekick at the edge of the box.

Reagan scored Stima's second goal from the spot in the 26th minute after Jackton Onjala was adjudged to have handled inside the box.

Ushuru made a double change in the 37th minute, Alex Sunga and Collins Wendo replacing John Ndirangu and Harun Nyakha respectively, as coach James Omondi looked to turn tables.

But, it is substitute Sunga's long range strike in the 44th minute, which rattled the woodwork, that was the hosts' best effort of the opening half.

Stima should have placed the match beyond Ushuru's reach at the restart, but unmarked Oalo was in a hurry and fired wide from a one-on-one situation with goalkeeper Okeyo. Sunga missed a similar chance on the other end in the 51st minute.

Ushuru's Brian Yakhama was unlucky in the 71st minute as his close range shot was blocked by Stima's defence, before Stima goalkeeper Edwin Omwabani was forced to leave his line early to deny Maliachi.