Nairobi Stima eye promotion after fine start

By VICTOR OTIENO

More by this Author

Nairobi Stima is keen on sealing an automatic promotion slot to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) after a flying start to the season that has seen them go unbeaten in five matches.

Stima, who finished third in the National Super League last season, insist they will not relinquish the top spot. The powermen sit pretty on top level on 13 points with Nairobi City Stars who have an inferior goal difference.

Leonard Odipo’s charges have won four matches and drawn once out of the five matches they have played. Their latest victory was 2-0 win over Fortune Sacco at Karuturi Sports Ground on Monday.

Stima kicked off this season’s campaign with an 8-0 demolition of Northern Wanderers and later edged Kenya Police and AP Bomet 2-1 and 3-2 respectively. The barren draw with Ushuru is the only blemish on their fantastic run.

Assistant coach Evans Mafuta Tuesday attributed their bright start to team work, adding they are taking every match as a final with the sole objective of qualifying for the KPL.

“Unity and cohesion in the team is what has been working for us, every department is playing their part well just for the team to play in KPL next season,” said Mafuta.

Advertisement

Stima's closest attempt of ascending to KPL was their play-offs loss to Posta Rangers last season and Mafuta insists this season they will make amends.

Nairobi City Stars has also come out as a genuine promotion contender after their 2-1 win over Coast Stima 2-1 in Mombasa on Monday left them second. Bidco United wraps up the top three places on 12 points after four wins and one loss.

For Wanderers, a team from Northern Kenya, there was no respite after losing 3-1 to Talanta on Monday. It was their fifth loss of the season which left them rock bottom.