Nairobi Stima hold Shabana in Super League match

By BENSON AYIENDA

Nairobi Stima remain unbeaten in Football Kenya Federation National Super League after battling to a 1-1 draw with hosts Shabana FC at Gusii Stadium on Sunday.

The George Owoko-coached team remains unbeaten in 18 matches playedso far with just one round of matches left in the first leg of the league before mid-season break.

Shabana took the lead in the 33rd minute of the match through Hamisi Hadi, who connected with a header from Bob Mugalia to score before thousands of home fans, among them the club patron Jared Nivaton. Shabana led going into the half-time break.

Victor Omune equalised for the visitors via a screamer from 22 yards after poor marking by Shabana in the 58th minute.

Earlier, Shabana head coach Gilbert Selebwa had been forced to make his first substitution on 24 minutes, bringing in Nixon Amulundu for the tiring Karistus Machasio in bid to strengthen his midfield.

Stima defender Joseph Shikokoti stood out for the visitors and thwarted attempt at goal by the opposing strikers.

“I’m grateful that we have managed to get one point here at Gusii Stadium which was fully packed with home fans,” Nairobi Stima coach George Owoko said after the match.

However, Owoko accused the centre referee of bias, saying he had denied his team a clear penalty after his striker Paul Kisige had been fouled in the box in the first half.

Shabana head coach Gilbert Selebwa said his team had squandered an opportunity to collect two crucial points in the title race.