No respite for Wanderers, Stima outlast Police in Naivasha

National Super League (NSL) newcomers Northern Wanderers lost 2-1 to Fortune Sacco at the General Kassam Njogu Stadium in Kianyaga on Saturday.

Babu Kisayi and Dennis Kariuki gave the hosts a 2-0 leading heading into the breather while Albert Lodang scored Wanderers’ consolation in the second half.

Wanderers were thumped 8-0 by Nairobi Stima in their first match of the season but despite losing their second, team manager Noordin Tabe says they are a lot of positives to pick.

“We are playing against teams that have good chemistry and combination since the players have been together as a unit for a while on our end we started from scratch and are trying to build a team. I have seen a lot of positive improvement and it is just a matter of time before we get the elusive win,” Tabe told Nation Sport.

NAIVASHA DERBY

At the Karuturi Stadium, Nairobi Stima beat Kenya Police 2-1. After a goalless first half, Victor Ochami gave Stima the lead in the 61st minute but Police equalised from the spot through David Oluoch. Caleb Olilo won it for a Stima with a well taken penalty in 79th minute.

"It was a tough match but we managed to get the three points which is very important for us. The only negative thing is we lost two more players to injury in the match, but we hope they will recover before the next assignment," Stima coach Leonard Odipo told Nation Sport after the match.

Collated results

AP Bomet 0-2 Ushuru

Kibera BlackStars 1-0 Modern Coast Rangers

Administration Police 1-1 St Joseph’s Youth

FIXTURES

Sunday

Shabana v Muranga Seal – Gusii Stadium – 3pm

Mt Kenya United v Coast Stima – Ruaraka Stadium – 3pm

Vihiga Bullets v Nairobi City Stars – Bukhungu Stadium - 1pm

Migori Youth v Bidco United – Awendo – 3pm