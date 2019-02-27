Nairobi Stima shock Wazito, stay in promotion race

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Nairobi Stima on Wednesday edged Wazito 1-0 in Naivasha to stretch their unbeaten record to 17 games.

Former Uganda Cranes striker Patrick Asiku scored the all-important goal with barely a minute on the clock to give the victor their 10th win this season.

The result saw the George Owoko’s charges ,37 points on the log, narrow their gap with Wazito to just one point, while second placed Ushuru beat Modern Coast Rangers 3-0 top level points with leaders Wazito who have 38 points from 17 matches.

Former international Paul Kiongera scored twice in the 23rd and 48th minutes before Alex Sunga added the third four minutes to time.

“I thank the players for the spirit to fight for the team, the hunger and passion to win,” said Ushuru’s Ken Kenyatta after Wednesday’s win in Ruaraka.

Elsewhere, travelling Green Commandos succumbed to a last minute penalty at the hands of Bidco United in Thika. Cean Opwora was the marksman.

At Hope Centre in Kawangware, pre-match favourites Shabana were held to a barren draw by Administration Police, while St Joseph’s registered the biggest win at home hitting visiting Migori Youth 7-0.

Wednesday’s results at glance:

City Stars 1 Kangemi Allstars 1

Administration Police 0 Shabana 0

Coast Stima 2 Kenya Police 1

St Joseph’s Youth 7 Migori Youth 1

Kisumu Allstars 4 Fortune Sacco 0

Bidco United 1 Green Commandos 0

Nairobi Stima 1 Wazito 0

Eldoret Youth 2 Thika United 2

FC Talanta 0 Kibera Black Stars 3