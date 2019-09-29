Nairobi Stima stumble to third after Mt Kenya draw

In other matches of the weekend, Kenya Police's long wait for a win continued after they lost 3-0 to FC Talanta at the same venue

Stima almost took the lead in the 24th minute when Dennis Alusiola beat his marker on the right, dribbled into the box but he fired wide

By VICTOR OTIENO

Nairobi Stima Sunday relinquished top spot in National Super League (NSL) after being held to a goalless draw by Mount Kenya United at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi.

Former Kenya Premier League (KPL) side Nairobi City Stars had gone top on 16 points after thrashing troubled Northern Wanderers 6-0 at the same venue on Saturday.

The barren draw sees the powermen drop to third place on 14 points as Bidco moved to second on 15 points after beating Modern Coast Rangers by a solitary goal at Thika stadium on Saturday.

Both teams had a bright start but it's Mt Kenya that looked dangerous. Kevin Ndungu sent an inviting cross from the left wing but Joseph Shikokoti made a timely clearance to keep Stima in the game.

Mt Kenya's captain Harun Nyakha then powered a long range drive in the 12th minute which was blocked by a green shirt before Shikokoti was denied by the wall the other end from a free-kick outside the box.

Stima almost took the lead in the 24th minute when Dennis Alusiola beat his marker on the right, dribbled into the box but he fired wide. Coach Leonard Odipo's charges looked hungrier after the half hour mark and could have gone for the break heads high, but Victor Omune failed to find Patrick Ashiku with his cross.

Mt Kenya responded with a double substitution at the restart Ngungu and Musa Ekai being replaced by Kevin Oreso and Hussein Puzzo.

Erick Kipkirui came close to giving the former KPL side the lead in the 47th minute after he shimmied past two Stima players but was denied by Jacob Osano before Puzzo also missed the target a few minutes later.

Substitute Oreso also saw his shot blocked by Alusiola forcing Stima to their first change in the 68th minute, Mokaya coming in for Fredrick Maina.

In other matches of the weekend, Kenya Police's long wait for a win continued after they lost 3-0 to FC Talanta at the same venue.

Vihiga United edged St Joseph's Youth 3-2 at Mumias Complex while newcomers Vihiga Bullets and Administration Police battled to a 1-1 draw.

RESULTS

Saturday

Vihiga United 3-2 St Joseph’s Youth

FC Talanta 3-0 Kenya Police

Bidco United 1-0 Modern Coast Rangers

Nairobi City Stars 6-0 Northern Wanderers

Sunday

Mt. Kenya United 0-0 Nairobi Stima

Shabana 1-0 Kibera Black Stars

Fortune Sacco 0-1 Ushuru