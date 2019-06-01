By GEOFFREY ANENE

Nairobi Stima boosted their chances of qualifying for 2019-2020 SportPesa Premier League after coming from two goals down to stun National Super League leaders Wazito 5-3 at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi on Saturday.

In this early kick-off, Patrick Asiku and Dennis Oalo were on target twice each for Stima, who have now reduced the gap at the top of the 20-team league to just one with two matches to go.

Curtis Amos Wekesa contributed one goal for the power men, who also climbed one spot to second on 74 points after the round of 36 fixture. Wazito found the back of the net through a brace from Derrick Onyango and one from Wilson Anekeya.

Hosts Wazito would have secured promotion back to the top-flight with a win. The Fred Ambani-coached side threw away a 2-1 halftime lead thanks to lapse in concentration in the second half.

Oalo levelled the scores 2-2 with a free-header in the box five minutes after the break. Another header from Wekesa from a goalmouth melee after a well-headed pass from lanky Joseph Shikokoti put Stima 3-2 up in the 53rd minute.

However, Wazito equalised seconds later through Onyango after a nice move on the right flank, before he fired thunderbolt from a tight angle much to the chagrin of the Stima bench.

Wazito would survive a scare in the 60th minute after a well-worked counterattack by Stima.

Asiku returned Stima into the driving seat 4in the 74th minute just moments after both sides squandered a clear chance each for a 4-3 lead. He sent a fierce shot near the 18-yard box, with Steve Njunge helpless in the Wazito goal.

Stima wasted another chance, but urged on by the tens of fans who showed up, put the game beyond Wazito after Oalo stabbed in the fifth goal in the dying minutes.

Wazito’s Stephen Owusu spurned two chances before the final whistle went.