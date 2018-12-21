Nairobi businesswoman wins Sh300,000 Mozart bet bonus

By DAVID KWALIMWA

A Nairobi businesswoman is the latest beneficiary of the Mozzart Bet bonuses after winning Sh337,000 from placing a Sh20 bet.

Mama Mary Ambasa, who hails from Vihiga County but operates a family shop in Jericho estate, was the luckiest gamer from the gaming firm this week.

"A friend informed me of the Mozzart Bet. He told us in the event you lose one game in your multi-bet, you still stand a chance to get bonuses from your stake. I agreed with my husband to give it a try," said Ambasa.

"We run a family business in Jericho and I plan to boost it and also sort out a few bills and pay school fees too."