Naivas thump Sharks youth team in FKF Cup

Division One side Naivas thrashed Kariobangi Sharks Development side 3-0 in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup round of 64 at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

Kelweshi grabbed a brace – scoring in the 15th and 28th minutes to give Naivas a 2-0 lead heading into the breather - while David Omondi scored the final goal in the 71st minute. With the win, Naivas will now face reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champion Gor Mahia in the round of 32.

Sharks coach Bernard Kawinzi said his team exits the tournament with their heads high.

“I have very young boys in my team and they were simply overpowered by their experienced Naivas counterparts. However, we are not disappointed, we have picked vital lessons and we will come back a better team next time,” he told Nation Sport.

Fourteen more matches will be played on Sunday with the Ruaraka Stadium in Nairobi, Gusii Stadium in Kisii and Serani Sports Club hosting double-headers.

FIXTURES

Congo Boys v Tandaza (Serani Sports Club, 3 pm)

Equity v Balaji EPZ FC (Ruaraka Grounds, 2 pm)

Jericho Revelation v Nation Media Group (Camp Toyoyo, 10 am)

Kenpoly v Mwatate United (Ruaraka, 12 noon)

Nairobi Water v Zetech Titans (Stima Club, 3 pm)

FC Shells v SS Assad (Serani Sports Club, 1 pm)

MMUST FC v Keroka Technical (Approved School, Kakamega, 2 pm)

Transfoc v Mara Sugar (Kenyatta Stadium, Kitale, 2:15 pm)

Zoo Youth FC v Sindo United FC (Gusii Stadium, 3:15 pm)

Butali Sugar v Flamingo (Mumias Sports Complex, 3 pm)

Nyabururu Sportiff v Black Diamond Rangers (Gusii Stadium, 1 pm)

Elim v CUSCO (Kenyatta Stadium, Kitale,12 noon)

Egerton v Dero ( Nakuru Athletic Club, 2 pm)