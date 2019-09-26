Nanyuki Stadium’s planners must be turning in their graves

By JOSEPH KANYI

If the original map for Nanyuki was to be followed to the letter, the town would have enough space for an international standard stadium. But what remains can hardly fit a simple standard one.

The map indicates that approximately 20 acres were exclusively set aside for the main stadium, with a further two pieces of land for a warm-up facility and other sports utilities at the downtown venue.

A view of the neglected Nanyuki Stadium in Laikipia County on September 25, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A month ago, the Laikipia County Government constituted a task-force to identify all sports facilities in the county and establish their boundaries for the purposes of development.

On Monday this week, the members of the task-force toured the stadium in the company of sports executive Tabitha Mbiriri on a preliminary fact finding mission, but they were shocked to find diverted roads, churches and residential houses within the areas captured by the map as part of the stadium.

While some residential houses are permanent, none of the churches around the stadium are.

‘ELEVATED TO INTERNATIONAL STATUS'

They are all made from corrugated iron sheets but fenced with barbed wire.

"As of now we cannot accuse anyone for encroaching the stadium, but the task-force will give a report once they are done which will be implemented fully and timely," said Mbiriri.

Judging by the old power line, the meandering road design, uneven fences, and the design of the houses built around the stadium, one cannot fail to raise questions. For several occasions, the county has missed opportunities from partners interested in developing the facility.

For instance, in 2015, the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (Batuk), wanted to upgrade the stadium but they could not because of the issues surrounding it.

They only worked on the running track.

On Wednesday, county secretary Karanja Njora disclosed that the county has earmarked Nanyuki and Nyahururu to be elevated to international status.

"No major development can take place before we establish where the genuine boundaries are and that is why we have set the task-force. The sports department can do the routine maintenance for the players, but nothing structural until everything has been sorted out," said Njora.

"While investors are scrambling for property in the booming Nanyuki town, sports talents have been left out struggling with the dusty and neglected stadium if not forgotten,” Njora noted.

Judging by the rusty fading colours of the corrugated iron sheet fence, the stadium has been there for over several decades with none of the current sports officials having records of when it was established.

The fence was for some unknown reason erected about 30 metres from Lumumba road which is supposed to be the eastern border of the facility.

The fence is made of three parts, kei apple, corrugated iron sheets and blocks.

'ENDORSING AN ILLEGALITY'

“The county sports department cannot put up a permanent perimeter fence as of now because we will be giving in to the ongoing encroachment. Making one will be like endorsing an illegality,” said Mbiriri.

On entrance, one faces an old public terrace on the west side which can accommodate about a several hundreds of spectators.

It has a VIP dais and several changing rooms on the eastern side near the main entrance.

“A lot of work needs to be done here because those who constructed it made many mistakes. The running track is small and the dais are set wrongly,” she added.

A look at the running track, one would not be judged harshly for thinking that someone is trying to establish a hay plantation.

The steeplechase water jump at the neglected Nanyuki Stadium in Laikipia County on September 25, 2019. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

During their tour, the county officials were shocked to find a sacks of sand for a wrestling arena which was set by unknown people on the running track.