Napoli 'keeper 'much better at home' after head injury scare

MILAN

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina has been discharged from hospital and is recovering from his frightening collapse after a knock to the head at the weekend, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old, who is on loan from Arsenal, will miss Colombia's international friendlies against Japan on March 22 and South Korea four days later after suddenly falling to the ground 41 minutes after receiving treatment following his collision with Ignacio Pussetto during Sunday's 4-2 win over Udinese.

"David Ospina was discharged this afternoon from the Pineta Grande Clinic where he had been admitted last night for a series of checks," Napoli wrote in a statement.

"Checks have ruled out any problem. The player was advised to take a few days of rest and will not respond to his call-up for the national team."

Ospina's wife Jesica Sterling said on Instagram that Ospina "was much better" at home, "waiting for the shock to completely subside".

Napoli, meanwhile, are reported to have ordered an investigation into decisions taken by medics, who allowed Ospina to continue playing, and transferred him initially to the nearby San Paolo hospital where there is no neurosurgery department.

Ospina suffered "a hypotensive crisis resulting from a head injury," Napoli had said on Sunday, which is a sudden fall in blood pressure which can cause dizziness and fainting.

Ospina played for six years with French club Nice before joining Arsenal in 2014. He arrived at Napoli last August on a one-year loan with an option to buy.