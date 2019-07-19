Nation FC down Coast Media for winning start to tour

By PHILIP ONYANGO

Youngster Isaac Ochieng Agutu put up a superb performance as Nation FC beat Coast Media Football Club 2-1 in a tough and entertaining match at Burhani Sports Club in Mombasa County Friday.

Agutu, son of Nation Editions Editor, was unstoppable and combined well with the attacking trio of Jeff Lidava, Tito Mbithi and Simon Mwema to run rings round the Coast Media FC defence of Brian Otieno, Lugman Mohammed, Michael Miheso and Rashid Mwinyi who were forced to work overtime.

Right from kick off, diminutive left back Kevin Lwagu set up Ochieng in the leftwing, who then outpaced Miheso and sent a well weighted cross which was easily tapped in by Amboso in the first minute.

Ochieng almost doubled the scores five minutes later when combining well with Jeff Lidava and Simon Mwema but saw his well taken shot sail over the bar with Coast Media goalkeeper Ibrahim Salim already beaten.

The Coast-based scribes had their own share of missed chances when danger man Mark Mutuku was put through by hardworking Sammy Mwaura but his fierce shot was parried out for a corner by the hawk eyed Nation goalkeeper Ali Bakari.

After a series of missed chances, Lidava stretched the lead for Nation from yet another Ochieng pass work before Mutuku pulled one back for Coast Media on the stroke of half-time.

“Coast Media FC were an improved lot especially in the second half when they kept threatening us but our experience came in handy,” Nation FC coach John Ashihundu said after the match.

The visitors take on Bandari Veterans on Saturday from 4pm.