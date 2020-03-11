Nation FC draw Sameer in Road to Anfield tourney

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Nation FC have been drawn in Pool F of this year’s Road to Anfield tournament scheduled for this weekend at St Mary’s School, Nairobi.

Other teams in this group are Sameer Africa, Nestle, Zamara and JH Piego.

The annual five-a-side tournament has attracted 42 teams comprising six media houses and 38 corporate organisations drawn into eight groups.

Apart from Nation FC, other media houses participating in the one-day Standard Chartered-sponsored event are Mediamax Network Ltd, Royal Media Services, Radio Africa, Capital Group and Standard Group.

Mediamax are in Pool A alongside Bamburi Cement, APHRC, Craft Silcon and KPMG and Simba Colt, while Royal Media Services will face Diagio, Car & General, ICPAK, Sanlam Group and Safaricom in Pool B.

Speaking before the draw, Standard Chartered Bank Head of Corporate Affairs, Helen Nangonzi said: “Let someone from Kenya lift that trophy at Merseyside. Whoever qualifies, please go there to play and win.”

Advertisement

Standard Charter Bank Kenya Associate Principal in charge of sponsorship, Dennis Sitieny, asked teams to adhere to the tournament rules.

Nation FC will be competing for the ninth time and captain Allan Munga believes they have gained enough experience and have what it takes to go all the way.

The winner will travel to Liverpool in May for a fully paid four-day trip to represent Kenya at the StanChart Trophy finals at Anfield, the home Liverpool FC.

The representatives will have a lifetime chance to watching Liverpool lift the English Premier League trophy on May 10 if the Merseysiders eventually clinch the title.