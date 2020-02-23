Nation FC edge Safaricom in friendly tie

By VICTOR OTIENO

Nation FC on Sunday beat Safaricom's "Team Pepea" 9-8 on post-match penalties in a curtain raiser match to the Nairobi Region's Chapa Dimba na Safaricom finals at Jamhuri High School.

Jeff Lidava missed a penalty in the fifth minute of the match with Nation FC dominating from start to finish, but failed to score forcing the winner to be decided through spot-kicks.

Nation FC's penalties were scored by Titus Mbithi, Antony Omondi, Mercy Masika, Kevin Lwangu and Michael Ndungu.

Others who successfully converted were George Ipomai, Leonard Amboso, Collins Omondi and Joseph Wasike "Pogba"

Team Pepea scorers were Faith Njeri, Beverly Rowa, Innocent Mutiso, Max Fundi, George Waka, Masha Charo, Timothy Ngure and Steve Nyanza.

Clinton Lihanda was guilty for missing "Team Pepea's" last penalty.

Nation FC were using the match to prepare for their tour of Narok County on February 29, where they will play a team from the Narok County government.

"The strikers must up their game because they missed several open chances. But it was a very good warm up for us going to Narok to play the county team," said Nation FC coach John Ashihundu.