Nation FC eye 'Road to Anfield' ticket

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Nation FC is among 94 teams which will feature in this year’s Standard Chartered Bank- sponsored ‘Road to Anfield’ football tournament scheduled for his weekend at St Mary’s School in Nairobi.

At stake for the ultimate winner of the one-day five-aside Saturday tournament, is a fully paid up four-day trip to United Kingdom to represent Kenya at the global finals in May this year.

In addition, the local winning team will attend an English Premier League match at the 54,074-capacity Anfield stadium and benefit from a professional training session with Liverpool FC legends and coaches.

Making the announcement during the draws held in Nairobi on Wednesday, Dennis Sitieney, Head of Sponsorships at Standard Chartered Bank Kenya said just like last year, the top two teams will qualify from each group to the second round that will be followed by the quarters, semis and final.

“The secrets of this tournament is to prepare early, have team work and never give up and remember to carry your employment cards for identification,” he told team representatives.

Nation FC, who were last year eliminated at the quarters on penalties after knocking out rivals Standard Group in the last 16, are in group ‘A’ together with Deloitte FC, Vivo Energy, BAT Kenya, Sanlam Kenya, Total Kenya and Davis Shirtliff FC.

Group E has 2016 winners Capital FM, who will be out to reclaim their trophy. Other teams in the group are Madison Insurance, Simba Group, Met Cannon, Zamara and PWC.

Capital FM wrote history when they became the first African team to lift the global trophy in Anfield.

Apart from Nation Media Group and Capital Group, other media houses featuring this weekend are Standard Group, Royal Media, Rebio Africa and Mediamax.

Wananchi beat Letshego 3-0 to lift last year’s edition, but were knocked out in the quarters after losing 2-1 to Hong Kong in the finals at Anfield.

The ‘Road to Anfield’ tournament was launched in 2013 to celebrate the sponsorship.

POOLS

Group B: Standard Group, Certrudes, WPP Scangroup, Gulf Energy, Unliver Kenya, ICPAK and JH Piego

Group C: Royal Media, MP Shah Hospital, Bamburi Cement, Kenya Nut Co, USIU, Sanofi Aventis and Safaricom

Group D: Radio Africa, AC Nielsen, Resolution, Bieiersdorf, Jubilee Insurance and Catholic Relief