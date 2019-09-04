Nation FC face Kicosca champions Kakamega

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Nation Media Group Football Club launches a busy weekend tour of Western Kenya and North Rift regions with a friendly match against Kakamega County Government at the Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega, on Friday.

Kakamega defeated West Pokot in the final to lift the Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) football title in Kericho last month and Nation FC will be sure to face their strongest opposition on the road so far this year.

Friday’s match in Kakamega will kick-off at 9am after which Nation FC will hit the road for another fixture, just hours later, at 4pm against the Uasin Gishu County Assembly at the Eldoret Sports Club. On Saturday at 10am, Nation FC will face Iten’s Patuso FC at the Iten Sports Ground.

“Playing three matches in two days across three counties — including two matches in one day in two counties — will be the strongest test yet of our physical and mental strength,” team captain Allan Munga said on Wednesday.

Nation FC have this season partnered with StarTimes and the St Mary’s School, Nairobi, in staff wellness activities with a view to enhancing interaction between NMG and its various publics, besides engaging staff in physical exercise. The partnership was launched in June at the St Mary’s School.

Nation FC has already toured Mombasa, Kisii, Nyamira, Nakuru, Kiambu and Laikipia counties and intend to eventually tour all 47 counties.

