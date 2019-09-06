Nation FC fall to hosts Kakamega at Bukhungu

By TITUS MAERO

Nation FC lost its first match in its tour of Kakamega County, going down 2-1 against hosts Kakamega County FC in a thrilling encounter at Bukhungu Stadium on Friday.

Nation FC scored in the first minute of the game and put up a strong attacking formation, but the team conceded two goals in the 16th and 41st minutes of the match to fall behind.

Nation FC also failed to capitalise on the numerous scoring chances that came their way.

Nation FC, under coach John Wahome, had taken the lead one minute into the match via Peter Bol, but Joseph Etemesi equalised for the hosts in the 16th minute.

Interestingly, local fans who turned out in large numbers at the stadium to watch the match, cheered Nation FC.

Man-of-the match Etemesi broke Nation FC’s hearts with a 41st minute goal, and the remainder of the match proved uneventful for both teams.

Nation FC team manager Elias Makori attributed their defeat to fatigue. “We travelled overnight from Nairobi, and that really affected the players physically,” said Makori.

Kakamega County FC tactician Anthony Okumu said teamwork, determination and support from the team’s sponsors Kakamega County Government of Kakamega contributed immensely to their victory in the mouth-watering encounter.

“I should, however, point out that Nation FC team gave us a run for our money. We conceded a quick goal that nearly cost us the match,” said Okumu, whose team won the football title at this year’s Kenya Communication Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games.