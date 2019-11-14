Nation FC fights for podium in Left Foot League

By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

The battle for second and third place is down to the last match of the season after Letshego Limited were declared winners of Division Four league winners in the Left Foot sponsored league despite drawing with Eco Bank last weekend.

Three teams — Ecobank, Total Kenya and Nation Media Group — are all in the running for a top three finish with one round of fixtures remaining.

Letshego top the standings with 24 points with a game in hand, with Ecobank second on 22 points having completed their 12 games. Ecobank have also finished their assignments and are on 22 points with SportPesa third with 21 points, also after having played all their matches.

Total Kenya (sixth with 20 points) and Nation Media Group (eighth with 19 points) can both make it to the top three if their win their final games of the season.

As part of the team’s build-up for the final game of the season, Nation FC will on Saturday play Premier League side Ulinzi FC in a friendly match at the St Mary’s School from 9am.

In the last round of Division Four matches, Total Kenya won 2-1 against Creative Innovations, Nation Media Group thrashed Manarat FC 3-1, Ecobank won 2-0 against Senti Milan while Season FC lost 1-0 to Bamburi Cement.

Advertisement

In Division One, Davis Shirtliff registered a huge 5-1 win against Strath FC, Amiran Kenya won 2-0 against Consolidated Bank, Madaraka United won 3-2 against Nyayo FC while West Ham United beat ICJ Bank 2-0.

Hurlingham FC were huge winners in Division two after hammering Toyota Kenya 4-1, Safaricom Limited defeat Advert Eyez 2-1, Kingsway Tyres lost 1-0 to Astral Aviation, and Ping Limited beat All Saints Cathedral 2-1.