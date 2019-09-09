Nation FC look to build on weekend tour

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Nation FC posted mixed results in their three-match, weekend tour of Western and Rift Valley regions.

The media side started off on sour note by losing 2-1 to hosts Kakamega County Government on Friday.

The thrilling encounter was held at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Friday morning.

Stung by the lose, Nation hit back. Uasin Gishu County Assembly suffered the backlash going down 3-2 at Eldoret Sports Club in Eldoret, several hours later.

In their last match played on Saturday in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, the Inter-Media champions went down 1-0 to hosts Patuso FC, featuring league players, at Iten Sports ground.

Laban Kiplimo scored the all-important goals for the FKF Division Two side nine minutes to time.

At Bukhungu Stadium, Nation FC saw the back of the net early through Peter Bol before the hosts equalised in the 16th minute vie danger man Joseph Etemesi, who scored the winner 10 minutes to half time.

Kakamega County, coached by former international Anthony Okumu, are this year’s Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association (Kicosca) football champions. They beat West Pokot County 2-0 to lift the coveted title in Kericho last month.

Against Uasin Gishu, man-of-the match Isaac “Mbappe” Ochieng scored a brace for Nation. Bol added the winner in the 80th minute from a penalty kick awarded after Ochieng was fouled inside the box.

Nation FC have this season partnered with StarTimes and St Mary’s School, Nairobi, in staff wellness activities.

Besides engaging staff in physical exercise, the football team is targeting visiting all the 47 counties, having already toured Mombasa, Kisii, Nyamira, Nakuru, Kiambu, Laikipia and lately Kakamega, Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo-Marakwet.