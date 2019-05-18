Nation FC hit Laikipia in friendly

By MARTIN MWAURA

Nation Media Group’s football wing on Saturday scored three first half goals to sink Laikipia County Government 3-1 in a friendly match at the Nanyuki Stadium.

A double by Jeff Lidavu in the 12th and 24th minutes and a 27th minute strike by NTV cameraman Eric Isinta ensured the big win by Nation FC.

Isinta had also seen his rising shot hit the woodwork in a first half Nation FC dominated.

The match was part of Nation FC’s countrywide tour. The hosts scored their only goal through Joseph “Karim” Githinji in the match watched by Nation Media Group chief executive officer Stephen Gitagama, Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, NMG head of corporate and regulatory affairs Clifford Machoka and Laikipia County Government officials.

Nation FC are using the matches as part of interaction with NMG’s clients countrywide.

“We are happy that we won the match and delighted by the good reception we have received, and we shall continue supporting our team,” Gitagama said.

“At NMG, we want to encourage staff to get involved in active and healthy lifestyles as well as mingle with the communities around us. “We have had a great time in Laikipia as we also hosted the most successful golf tournament here today apart from many other community activities in the area.”

Governor Muriithi congratulated NMG on the victory and for taking time off to visit his county. “Laikipia has many attractions, and one does not have to travel all the way to Mombasa to enjoy Kenya’s attractions,” said Muriithi who had just returned from a fact-finding tour of Vietnam. Nation FC will tour Mombasa and Malindi for more friendly matches in July before visiting Usain Gishu and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties in September.

Saturday’s match also saw the return of Nation FC defender Robert Otieno “Ze Roberto” who has been out for one year after surgery following a knee injury sustained during a friendly match against Thika Wazee FC last year.