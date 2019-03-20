Nation FC win top Corporate League awards

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

West Ham United and Nation Media Group were among the big winners at the Nairobi Corporate Football League awards on Tuesday night.

West Ham clinched the Division One title unbeaten and pocketed a cash prize of Sh125, 000 having beaten Madaraka and Amiran to second and third place, respectively.

Nation Media Group finished third in the Division Five League, losing just one match, and also produced the league’s Most Valuable Player, midfielder Simon “Carrick” Muema.

NYAMIRA, KISII TOUR

Featuring regulars, including midfielders Harith Salim, Eric Musungu, John “Jontes” Ohuma, Titus Mbithi, Sammy Mumachi and coach-player Mark Agutu along with defenders Eric Isinta, Shamason Osiago, Josiah “Santi” Ochieng and strikers Isaac Ochieng and Allan Munga, Nation FC were also voted “the best kitted team’” and won promotion to the Division Four league.

The awards came as Nation FC prepares to tour Nyamira and Kisii counties this weekend.

On Friday, Nation FC will be at the Sironga Ground in Nyamira for a match against Nyamira County Assembly from 2pm and on Saturday, they travel to Kisii to play against Inter-County Games semi-finalists, Kisii County Government, from 11am at the Gusii Stadium.

At Tuesday night’s awards ceremony held at the Lion’s Eye Hospital in Loresho, Nairobi, Simon “Carrick” Muema of Nation FC was voted the league’s Most Valuable Player, while Wilfred Mokaya was voted the best referee of the 13th edition of the annual tournament organised by Left Foot Sports Limited after he officiated more than 10 matches, as Dennis Luvai won the youngest players award.

Cosmos Limited were champions in Division Two, Astral Aviation won Division Three, Tradewinds were Division Four champions, while Selecta One lifted the Division Five title.