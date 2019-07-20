Nation FC wind up Coast tour with second win

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Nation FC ended their tour of the Coast region on a winning note after beating Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Management Team 3-1 in their second friendly match at Mombasa Sports Club on Saturday.

Against KPA, the visitors looked the better side in the first half, scoring two goals through man-of-the-match Peter Bor, with Titus Mbithi netting the third in the second half. KPA scored the consolation via former Bandari striker Wahab Musa.

The visitors took the lead after 23rd minute when Bor received a pass from Simon Mwema and sent a powerful shot past KPA goalkeeper Imran Mwalimu. Bor made it 2-0 in the 37th minute.

In the second half, Nation FC scored the third goal in the 65th minute, Mbithi capitalising on defensive lapse by KPA to fire home.

KPA continued to pile up the pressure and scored their consolation after Musa had been brought down inside the box, and the player made no mistake from the spot.

Nation FC coach John Ashihundu was upbeat after the win, saying his team’s tour of the Coast has helped the players gain experience in handling teams playing different formations. “The tour has helped us prepare for our remaining, matches in the Left Foot League. The two teams we played are strong, and we used the chance to field many of our talented players,” Ashihundu said.

KPA captain Wycliffe Anyangu said most members of his squad were unavailable for the match. He, however, praised his players for putting up a good show.