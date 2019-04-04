By VICTOR OTIENO

Nation Kisumu FC will be eyeing a semi-final berth at the fourth edition of the Onge Ringo five-a-side football tournament set for Saturday at Mamboleo grounds.

About 20 corporate teams are expected to compete in the tourney, which focuses on providing team building atmosphere, while creating networking opportunity for business professionals through sports.

Last year’s contest attracted 10 teams.

Different from previous editions, Saturday’s competition will include three categories - players below 35 years and those above dubbed Wazee.

The third category will see women's teams take part in the contest for the first time since inception.

The tournament’s organiser Kennedy Oketch said preparations for the event are underway and called on locals to turn up at the venue in large numbers and cheer the teams.

“Already 18 teams have confirmed participation and we expect the number to rise. The preparations are going on well, so we expect the event to be a success, “said Oketch.

In last year’s edition, Kisumu Nation FC managed a quarter-final place finish, a result the team’s skipper Rushdie Oudia said they are keen to improve on.

“This time we are aiming at a semi-finals finish. We have assembled a strong squad and intensified our training to ensure we achieve this target, “said Oudia.

The scribes warmed up to the competition with three friendlies matches held last weekend where they drew in all.

Fireworks are expected in the tournament as the defending champions Mamba FC and first runners up Black Town are among the teams that have confirmed participation.

Last year, Mamba edged Black Town 3-2 on post-match penalties after a 2-2 draw in regular time to lift the trophy.