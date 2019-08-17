Ndikumana triggers feel-good factor at Bandari

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Bandari FC has signed goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana from Sofapaka to fill the void left by Farouk Shikhalo who moved to Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga).

Speaking on Friday after a training session at Mbaraki Sports Club, Bandari head coach Bernard Mwalala revealed that they settled on Ndikumana following his exploits with Batoto Ba Mungu last season.

“I hope our fans watched Ndikumana at Sofapaka last season and they will agree with me that he is good. With his teammates in that department, they can steer our team to greater heights this season,” said Mwalala.

Ndikumana, who was named player of the month in March, said he was happy and proud to join Bandari.

“Bandari is one of the best clubs in the country and I think this is a step forward in my career because my new team was second last season while my former team Sofapaka finished third,” he said adding that he wants to win titles with the Mombasa-based side. “I’m optimistic I’m in a team that will give its supporters happy moments during all our matches,” he said.

Bandari goalkeeper coach Razak Siwa is looking forward to working with Ndikumana and mould him to a top keeper.

“I want to push him in training and I hope will do better than he was at Sofapaka. We’ve seen what he did last season and I’m sure he will be at his best with us,” said Siwa.