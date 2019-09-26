New Cameroon coach drops 7 stars in squad for Tunisia friendly

By NDI EUGENE NDI

Cameroon’s new head coach, António Conceiçao has named a 25-man squad ahead of their international friendly match against Tunisia next month.

Conceiçao has dropped seven players who were part of the Indomitable Lions squad at this year’s African Cup of Nations.

The biggest casualties are veteran goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni, defender Yaya Banana, midfielder Olivier Boumal and strikers Jacques Zoua, Njie Clinton and Joel Tagueu who featured at the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.

Jean Armel Kana-Biyik, who also featured in this year’s continental football bonanza, is also absent from the squad. The 30-year-old defender announced an end to his international career at the weekend, saying he wants to focus on his club commitments with Turkish Super Lig side Gazisehir Gaziantep.

Only one home-based player, Simon Omossola of Coton Sport of Garoua, made the list while 20-year-old forward Ignatius Ganago who plays for French club OGC Nice and 21-year-old AS Saint Etienne centre-back Harold Moukoudi have been handed their maiden caps.

OUTRAGE

While some football fans have taken to the social media since the list was made public on Wednesday to castigate the new technical staff for leaving those they consider as star players, football analysts are of the opinion that the core part of the squad has been maintained.

“Kameni is edging towards retirement, he has no club. Kana Biyik announced his retirement on Saturday. Jacques Zoua has no club. Clinton Njie is sidelined for reasons we best know. Joel Tagueu is still recovering from his heart problem. All these players were not regulars,” said sports analyst Francis Ajumane.

“It is normal for an incoming coach to make changes. He will have time to assess them before the Tunisia game and then assess all the players at his disposal when they return to their clubs. The leagues are just resuming and expect more action from the players in the weeks ahead,” Ajumane added.

The Tunisia-Cameroon friendly will be held on October 12 in Rades.

Cameroon squad

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Fabrice Ondoa and Simon Omossola

Defenders: Allan Nyom, Fai Collins, Jerome Junior Onguene, Ngadeu Ngadui, Harold Moukoudi, Gaetang Bong and Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo, Dawa Tchakonte

Midfielders: Jeando Fuchs, Zambo Anguissa, Pierre Kunde Malong, Georges Mandjeck, Arnaud Djoum, Wilfrid Kaptoum, Christian Dingome

Attackers: Stéphane Bahoken, Christian Bassogog, Toko Ekambi, Moumi Ngamaleu, Maxime Choupo-Moting, , Jean Pierre Nsame, Ignatius Ganago