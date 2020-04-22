New coach for Harambee Stars midfielder in Belgium?

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Belgian top-tier side Cercle Brugge have parted ways with their coach Bern Storck, the club announced on Wednesday.

The club is home to Kenyan International Johanna Omolo while left-back Abud Omar, who is currently clubless, had a short spell at the Brugge-based side.

According to club chairman Vincent Goamaere, the German tactician opted not to renew his contract.

"Bernd Storck arrived at Cercle in October 2019 and blew a fresh wind of change in our club. He guided the team to surviving to retain top-flight status this season and we thank him for that," Vincent told the club's portal.

"We respect Bernd's decision and will now focus on recruiting a new coach, building the team for next season, and further developing the sporting strategy needed to improve the club and bring in top talent that will help us do better in the league," he added.

Belgian football has been suspended as the government grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Belgian Pro League on Tuesday postponed until next week its controversial decision to become the first European league to officially end its season and declare Club Brugge champions with 11 matches unplayed.

The measure was unanimously approved by the Pro League board at the start of the month and was due to be rubber-stamped on Friday. It will now meet next Monday.