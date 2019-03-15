New faces dominate Luis Enrique's Spain squad

By AFP

More by this Author

MADRID

Luis Enrique named a much-changed Spain squad on Friday as Isco, Saul Niguez and Koke were all left out while the 33-year-old Jesus Navas earned a surprise recall.

Eight players were recalled to the squad with Navas, Sergi Gomez, Juan Bernat, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Parejo, Sergio Canales, Iker Muniain and Jaime Mata all coming in.

Among those to miss out were Isco, who will be hoping for more games under new Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, as well as Atletico Madrid pair Saul and Koke.

Spain play two qualifiers for the European Championships later this month. They are at home to Norway on March 23 before playing away in Malta on March 26.

Luis Enrique will be looking for a response after Spain endured a disappointing end to their Nations League campaign at the end of last year, when losses to England and Croatia saw them miss out on the semi-finals.

Navas has not appeared for the national team since October 2013 but the former Manchester City winger has been in excellent form for Sevilla this season.

Alvaro Morata was also included following his strong start at Atletico and was joined by fellow forwards Marco Asensio, Rodrigo, Muniain and Mata. Diego Costa and Iago Aspas are both injured.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Pau Lopez

Defenders: Jesus Navas, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Ramos, Mario Hermoso, Inigo Martinez, Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Juan Bernat

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo, Dani Ceballos, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Parejo