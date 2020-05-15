Musonye now throws his hat in the race for FKF top seat

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Former Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) boss Nicholas Musonye has announced he will vie for the top seat in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections.

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) has nullified the federation’s election twice since December last year. The much awaited polls are expected to be held once the Covid-19 pandemic is contained.

Musonye, who handed over the Cecafa Secretary General’s baton to Auka Gecheo in December last year after serving for 20 years, said he will soon make his manifesto public. He spoke on Friday on NTV’s Mikiki Mikiki Show.

Musonye promised to work with all stakeholders including former players, coaches, FKF branches and the youth to steer the game forward.

“The call to contest for the position came from stakeholders. I will not let them down. If given the mandate, I am going to restore hope in our football. That is my motivation and my desire. I will not fail Kenyans. I will work with the government to strengthen the sport,” he said.

At the same time, Musonye urged sportsmen and women to continue training on their own to keep fit, self isolate and maintain social distancing in the face of the persistent coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

As a long-serving Cecafa administrator, Musonye was in charge of 12-member associations which include Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Zanzibar, Djibouti and Eritrea.

“We have had issues in football governance and especially the money-related ones. The cash that we will get either from the government or the world governing body, Fifa, will be put to good use. Youth development and good governance will be my priority,” he said.

In order to improve the dwindling football standards, Musonye said he will involve all stakeholders in his programmes. He said Kenyans have to understand that football is big business that can change the lives of the youth.

He said people who are spreading rumours that he is a government project are engaging in propaganda. “I have been fronted by stakeholders and I have simply obliged. They are the ones who will vote, so let them decide. My intention after retiring from Cecafa was to stay away from football, but when stakeholders came knocking, I knew something is wrong somewhere and needs to be fixed,” the veteran sports administrator said.

Among the retired players who have thrown their weight behind Musonye include former Harambee Stars captain Austin Oduor, who also played for Gor Mahia as central defender.

Others are Josephat Murila, Wycliffe Anyangu, Tony Lidonde, Peter Lichungu and Ambrose Ayoyi who believe that Musonye can get enough support from branches given his good name as a football manager.

They said Musonye is the right man to lead Kenyan football because he has a wealth of experience in managing the game in the region.

Coaches supporting Musonye to go for the top seat include Alfred Imonje - who previously coached AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz and Chemelil.