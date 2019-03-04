By AFP

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has again overlooked skipper John Obi Mikel for forthcoming games against Seychelles and Egypt.

The Super Eagles welcome Seychelles to the southeastern city of Asaba on March 22 in a final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and four days later they take on Egypt in a friendly at the same venue.

Mikel has not played for Nigeria since the team exited the 2018 World Cup at the group stage in Russia in June.

However, he has been on superb form for promotion-seeking Middlesbrough in the English second division since his recent return from China in January.