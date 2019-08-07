Nine players leave Sofapaka

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Harambee Stars midfielder Dennis Odhiambo is among the nine players who have parted ways with Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Sofapaka.

Club President Elly Kalekwa said Odhiambo, who skippered Harambee Stars as they were bundled out of the Africa National Championship (Chan) by Tanzania on Sunday, has left the club.

“We discussed with him and decided to end our relationship. He has his plans and since he has been a good servant, we couldn’t block his plans. We issued him with a release letter and we wish him all the best," Kalekwa said.

Odhiambo, however, insists he is not on talks with any other club at the moment; “It is true that I have left Sofapaka, but I am not in talks with any club at the moment. That is all I can say for now.”

Other players, who have officially left the club are striker Stephen Waruru, who has since joined KCB, Mike Oduor and Pistone Mutamba to Wazito respectively, Umaru Kasumba to Zambian champions Zesco United, while Cliff Kasuti has joined Bandari. Omar Moussa, Ibrahim Kajuba and Justine Ndikumana have also left the club.