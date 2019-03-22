No Suarez, no problem as Uruguay ease into China Cup final

By AFP

BEIJING

Uruguay brushed off the absences of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez to ease past Uzbekistan 3-0 on Friday and reach the final of the China Cup in Nanning.

Oscar Tabarez's World Cup quarter-finalists will face Thailand in Monday's final after China's 1-0 loss to the Thais in Thursday's game.

Despite having Cavani out injured and Suarez also missing, Uruguay took less than five minutes to forge ahead as PSV Eindhoven forward Gaston Pereiro fired home a fine left-footed volley from Nicolas Lodeiro's pass.

The game was all but over as a contest midway through the first half, as in-form Girona striker Cristhian Stuani toe-poked a lob into the far corner.

Stuani wasted a great chance to add to his tally just before half-time when he slotted wide, but did complete a double eight minutes from time shortly after Pereiro had rattled the crossbar, getting in front of his marker to prod past Uzbek goalkeeper Sanjar Kuvvatov.

The 32-year-old former Middlesbrough player has now scored 19 goals for club and country this season.