No respite for struggling Kariobangi Sharks

Their efforts paid off in stoppage time as Nambute's low shot went past Sharks custodian Brian Bwire for the equaliser

Francis Nambute levelled matters just before the break after a quick restart by Posta custodian Adira

The hosts started brightly with Lokale opening the scoring in 25th minute after being put through by Mwendwa

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Kariobangi Sharks' poor run continued as they played to a 3-3 draw with Posta Rangers in a Kenyan Premier League match played at Kasarani on Sunday afternoon.

The result leaves Sharks at 15th place with nine points from 14 matches while Posta is eighth with 18 points having played 13 matches.

Under-fire Sharks coach William Muluya rushed to the dugout after the final whistle, refusing to speak to the press while Posta Rangers tactician Sammy "Pamzo" Omolo lauded his charges for putting up a spirited fight.

"The fighting spirit was very good, they never gave up and fought hard even after conceding. Our keeper (Jairus) Adira was impressive with his quick restarts. We were also not at full strength as we missed several key players but those available did a good job and I am happy to pick a point from the game. We will do better in upcoming matches," Omolo said.

Prior to this match, Sharks were winless in eight league games. Muluya rung changes starting with lanky forward Sidney Lokale and wingers Harrison Mwendwa and James Mazembe and the hosts started brightly with Lokale opening the scoring in 25th minute after being put through by Mwendwa. Francis Nambute levelled matters just before the break after a quick restart by Posta custodian Adira.

Mazembe was a constant threat on the left flank and he made it 2-1 in favour of Sharks in the 58th minute beating Adira with a low shot from the edge of the box. The winger doubled his tally in the 74th minute beating Peter Ng'ang'a on the right with quick feet before unleashing a left-footed shot that caught Adira off guard.

Advertisement