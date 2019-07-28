No revenge as Harambee Stars hold Tanzania

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Harambee Stars held Tanzania to a barren draw in the first leg of the first round Africa Nations Championships (Chan) qualifier at National stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The result places Sebastien Migne's charges in good stead of proceeding to the second and final qualifying round if they pick a win of any kind in the return leg to be played in Nairobi next Sunday.

The aggregate winner of the first round will face Sudan in the second round.