No revenge as Harambee Stars hold Tanzania

Sunday July 28 2019

Kenya's forward John Avire (left) fights for the ball with Tanzania's defender Hassan Ramadhan during their Africa Cup of Nations match at the Cairo Stadium in Cairo on June 27, 2019. PHOTO | JAVIER SORIANO |  AFP

By GEOFFREY ANENE
Harambee Stars held Tanzania to a barren draw in the first leg of the first round Africa Nations Championships (Chan) qualifier at National stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The result places Sebastien Migne's charges in good stead of proceeding to the second and final qualifying round if they pick a win of any kind in the return leg to be played in Nairobi next Sunday.

The aggregate winner of the first round will face Sudan in the second round.

More to follow...

