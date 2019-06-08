By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Wazito, Kisumu All Stars and Nairobi Stima will be out to seal automatic promotion to the SportPesa Premier League as the second tier National Super League concludes on Sunday in different venues across the country.

Leaders Wazito, with there enviable sponsorship, are under pressure to clinch the title and earn an immediate return to the top flight league.

The Fred Ambani-coached Wazito need three points against St Joseph Youth at Camp Toyoyo tomorrow to be crowned National Super League champions.

Nairobi Stima face a tricky match away to Eldoret Youth while Kisumu All Stars, under the tutelage of former international Francis Oduor, are in a desperate need of thee points to finish in the top two, and will be away to already relegated Thika United. Ambani said they are focused on the final tie. “Helping them to win the NSL title tomorrow will improve my CV as a young coach and remain in my memory forever,” said the former Harambee Stars striker.

“At the moment, we are focused on winning the title.”

Nairobi Stima head coach George Owoko knows the margin of error is almost non-existent as they face Eldoret Youth in their feared backyard.

“The boys have promised to give their best. Morale in the camp is high and everybody is ready for the action. I am not under any pressure as I look forward to the match,” Owoko said.

Wazito, who were relegated from the top tier last season, lead the log with 78 points from 37 matches, while All Stars and Nairobi Stima have 77, but the Kisumu-based side has a superior goal difference.

A draw for Ambani’s charges could be enough to wrap up the NSL title, should All Stars and Stima taste defeats.

Elsewhere, Shabana currently occupying ninth place, will be at home to FC Talanta at Gusii Stadium.

Nairobi City Stars (15th), already safe from relegation, can at best move up one place if they beat Kibera Black Stars (16th).

The top two sides will earn direct promotion to the top flight while the third-placed team will play Posta Rangers, who finished 16th in the SPL, in the promotion-relegation play-off.

