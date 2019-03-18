North African trip likely for Gor Mahia in Caf quarters

By VINCENT OPIYO

Gor Mahia could land an opponent from the North Africa in the quarter finals of the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup in the Wednesday draw.

Gor – who qualified for the last eight by finishing second in group “D” on nine points similar to Zamalek of Egypt, joined Hassania Agadir (Morocco), Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia) and Nkana of Zambia as second-placed teams in their respective groups.

Group winners among them Zamalek, RS Berkane (Morocco), SC Sfaxien (Tunisia) and Al Hilal Omdurman (Sudan) will be seeded in the draw.

Teams from the same group will not face off leaving Gor with a most likely trip to either Morocco, Tunisia or Sudan.

Five of the quarterfinalists in this campaign’s competition has been dominated by North African teams with just three coming from Eastern and Southern African.

RS Berkane and Hassania Agadir from Morocco finished in the top two in Group A, Group B had Tunisian sides CS Sfaxien and Etoile du Sahel, while C produced Al Hilal and Nkana as qualified sides.

Quarterfinals will be played on April 5 and April 12 with the semi finals slated for April 26 and May 5 and the two-legged final is scheduled for May 19 and May 24.

The winner takes home a cool Sh125 million and runners up Sh63 million. Semi-finalists take home Sh45 million.