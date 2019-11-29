North Africans want piece of Cecafa action

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Libya are set to make a consecutive guest appearance at the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup.

The football extravaganza, which consists of men national teams from the region, will be held in Uganda from December 7 to 19.

Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye however said a final decision to accept Libya in the tournament will be made on Saturday in Kampala when the Cecafa Executive Committee meets.

"DR Congo are coming, Libya want to come as well. We will decide on Saturday. It will be an entertaining and competitive tournament so our teams will have to work hard or else we will give the trophy to the visitors," added Musonye.

Already, one of Africa's most accomplished football nation Democratic Republic of Congo, have been included in this year's draw as a guest team.

Twelve nations have been drawn in the tournament into three groups of four teams and play their matches at the Namboole, StarTimes — Lugogo, and St Mary's Kitende stadiums in Uganda's capital Kampala.

Advertisement

And in an unprecedented move, Cecafa will hold the Senior Challenge Cup concurrently with the Cecafa Girls Under-17 Championship, and at the same country. The girls tournament will be hosted at the Njeru Technical Centre in Jinja.

"We are keen to cap what has been a successful season in which we staged the boys' U-15 in Eritrea, U-20 in Uganda, Kagame Cup in Rwanda and recently the women championship in Tanzania," said Musonye.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS

Kenya's Harambee Stars are gunning to defend the Challenge Cup title won during Belgian coach Paul Put's reign in Machakos two years ago. It is the same year that Libya made a guest appearance falling at the quarter-finals stage.

Francis Kimanzi's current side, which moved up eight places to position 108 in the Fifa rankings released on Thursday, will have to be at their best form to see off the challenge of perennial winners Uganda, neighbours Tanzania and bigwigs DR Congo and Libya.

"It will be a very entertaining and competitive tournament," said Musonye.

With two Africa Nations Championship (Chan) titles to its name, Congo's Leopards are the most successful nation in Africa of the teams that will contest in Uganda. Libya also won the Chan tournament in 2014 and will certainly fancy their chances in East Africa.

The tournament will also see the return of Eritrea after a six-year hiatus, while minnows Djibouti, Somalia, and Burundi have also confirmed attendance. But surprisingly missing out are regular campaigners Rwanda.

Kimanzi is certain to call a second-string side mainly consisting of local-based players including Ulinzi goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo and Kariobangi Sharks forward Sydney Lokale.

The winning team will pocket Sh3 million.