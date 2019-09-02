By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Newcomers Northern Wanderers, who bought a slot initially occupied by Eldoret Youth, got a rude welcome to the National Super League (NSL) when they were hit 8-0 by Nairobi Stima at Camp Toyoyo on Sunday.

Two matches involving Kenya Police and Administration Police were postponed to a later date. This was occasioned by the two teams’ participation in the East and Central Police Games that ended at Kasarani on Sunday.

Thika-based Fortune Sacco failed to travel to Mombasa to face Coast Stima, who were eventually awarded the walkover.

Stima enjoying the services of former KPL stars including Dennis Mukaisi, Joseph Shikokoti and Fred Ajwang scored the opener through Mukaisi, who was unmarked in the box before firing a kick past keeper Hassan Sharama.

The former AFC Leopards and Posta striker was on the mark again five minutes later, before Ajwang curled a free-kick beyond the failing efforts by Sharama.

Stima made changes after the third goal, introducing Ahmed Elias and Olilo for Douglas Mokaya and Alvin Mogeni.

Advertisement ​

Ajwang was on the score sheet before Fabian Odhiambo notched in the fifth in the 75th minute and substitute Olilo fired in the sixth as Wanderers were left wondering what had hit them.

Stima coach Leonard Odipo congratulated his boys for the amazing job, adding that they have organised to come back stronger after missing out on KPL promotion.

“We have set ourselves targets as we pursue our objectives this season after failing to earn promotion quest following our defeat to Posta Rangers in the play-offs,” said the former Sony Sugar tactician.

Stima missed promotion by a whisker after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Rangers in the promotion play-off.

Elsewhere, Ushuru who parted ways with their long serving coach Ken Kenyatta, secured a 1-0 win over visiting St Joseph’s Youth at Ruaraka, while newly promoted Murang’a Seal edged Kibera Black Stars 1-0 in Thika.

Results