Ten matches are on the cards this weekend as the National Super League (NSL) enters Round Two over the weekend.

Newbies Northern Wanderers, who registered the biggest loss in Round 1 by going down 8-0 to Nairobi Stima at Camp Toyoyo, travel to Kirinyaga to face Fortune Sacco at the Kianyaga Stadium.

Team Manager Noordin Badel is optimistic the team will come good eventually.

"We will not give up. We have trained well this week and with the exception of defender Mohammed Ibrahim who suffered a shoulder injury in our first game, all the other lads are fine and looking forward to the game. We will overcome the challenges and do well soon," Noordin told Nation Sport.

NAIVASHA DERBY

In what is arguably the match of the weekend, Nairobi Stima will be up against Kenya Police at the Karuturi grounds in Naivasha. Both teams use the Karuturi grounds as their home venue. The first leg encounter last season ended in favour of Stima as they won 3-1 while the second leg ended in a 2-2 draw.

Police coach Charles "Korea" Omondi says his lads are ready for the battle. The team will, however, miss the services of forward Abraham Dawo, younger brother to former Kenya International Patrick Oboya. The youngster is with the Kenya Under-20 team that is in camp preparing for the Cecafa U20 Championship set to be held in Gulu, Uganda. Captain David Oluoch will also face a late fitness test after he picked a knock on Friday in training.

"We are going for a win and will play attacking football from the onset. Stima also have very dangerous offensive players and we will try to cut their supply. I am optimistic we will get a positive result if our game plan works," Omondi said.

FIXTURES

Saturday

APS Bomet v Ushuru (Kericho Green Stadium, 3 pm), Administration Police v St. Joseph’s Youth (Camp Toyoyo, 3 pm), Nairobi Stima v Kenya Police (Karuturi Grounds, 3 pm), Kibera Black Stars v Modern Coast Rangers (Camp Toyoyo, 3 pm), Fortune Sacco v Northern Wanderers (Kianyaga Stadium, 3 pm)

Sunday