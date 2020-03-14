Now Gor Mahia pull out of FKF Cup

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champion Gor Mahia will not honour the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup round of 16 match against Posta Rangers scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Club chairman Ambrose Rachier said this is due to the government's directive suspending public gatherings after the first case of the dreaded COVID-19 virus was confirmed in the country on Friday.

"Regrettably, following and relying on the Government statement on coronavirus, we disbanded our team, released the players and cancelled our travelling arrangements to Nakuru. We are now not able to reassemble the team in good time," a communique from Gor Mahia addressed to FKF and copied to Ministry of Sports and Ministry of Health stated.

"Further, and with respect, our travelling to Nakuru will entail checking into a hotel and mingling with unknown persons against safety precautions. In the circumstances, we request you to reschedule our match against Posta Rangers."

Gor Mahia players downed tools earlier this week due to non-payment of salaries and allowances and Nation Sport understands the players had vowed not to honour the game.

KCB, who were to face Wazito in another round of 16 match in Nakuru on Saturday, also travelled back to Nairobi on Friday following the government's directive and will not honour the game.

The matches were supposed to be played behind closed doors to curb against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

FKF acting Secretary-General has said they will advise on the fate of the two round of 16 matches in due course.

“The leagues and competitions committee will look into the matter on a case by case basis,” he told Nation Sport.

FKF CUP ROUND OF 16 FIXTURES

Saturday

Bandari v Sofapaka (Mbaraki Sports Club, 4pm)

Fortune Sacco v Bidco United (Kianyaga Stadium, 3pm)

Sunday

Kisumu AllStars v Keroka Technical University (Moi Stadium, 3pm)

Kariobangi Sharks v FC Talanta (Kasarani Stadium, 3pm)

AFC Leopards v Ushuru (Afraha Stadium, 3:30pm)